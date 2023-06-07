 Chandigarh MC meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade 'abuses' : The Tribune India

Chandigarh MC meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade 'abuses'

All AAP members suspended for day; removed by marshals | New Dadu Majra waste plant approved



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 6

Unruly scenes were witnessed in the MC House today as BJP MP Kirron Kher and AAP councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi hurled “abuses” at one another over the setting up of a new waste processing plant in Dadu Majra. The agenda was passed but not before all AAP councillors were suspended for a day, with some being removed from the House by marshals.

An AAP councillor being taken out of the MC House by marshals in Chandigarh. PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

At the outset, tempers ran high as AAP councillors raised the issue of garbage processing plant. Raising slogans, AAP councillors sought accountability for taxpayers’ money. Visibly upset by the noisy protest, an agitated Kher said: “Yeh kya dangarpana hai?” (What sort of wild behaviour is this?).” This enraged AAP councillors, who raised “MP Kirron Kher murdabad” slogans and sought an apology from her.

MP Kirron Kher and AAP councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi (L) have a heated exchange. PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Alleging wastage of taxpayers’ money, Jasbir sought details of spendings on solid waste management in the city. At this, the MP went up to him and said these were “unnecessary allegations” and retorted: “What about Kejriwal who made a sheesh mahal (glass palace) with taxpayers’ money?”

Jasbir alleged Kher then hurled abuses at him and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP leader, however, claimed the councillor had abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which she “could not tolerate”.

As the councillors tried to settle down, things soured further when Jasbir stood up and alluded to one of the abuses allegedly used against him by the MP. This enraged the Mayor, who sought an apology from him for “abusing” the MP.

Jasbir insisted he had been abused by the MP and that she should apologise to him. After he failed to tender an apology, the Mayor suspended him from the House for a day. He, however, refused to leave and was removed from the House by marshals.

AAP councillors questioned his suspension from the House, to which the Mayor said: “You are not condemning his abuses against the PM and MP. Instead, you are condoning it,” as he announced their suspension as well.

While some councillors walked out of the House, others were removed by marshals. “Where is our fault? The MP used abusive language, but no action is being taken against her,” said AAP councillor Prem Lata while being taken away by the marshals.

The Mayor then hurriedly got the three agendas — temporary composting plant at the cleared Dadu Majra waste site, creation of temporary posts for a solid waste management cell for one year and installation of a new waste processing plant at the dumping site — approved.

Congress councillors, meanwhile, rued they were not given a chance to speak on the agenda. After the meeting, the party councillors held a protest outside the House, where AAP councillors were already staging a sit-in. City Congress president HS Lucky also joined the protest. “It is evident now that the AAP is the ‘B’ team of the BJP. They colluded to pass the agenda as the BJP did not have the requisite numbers in the House.”

Meanwhile, the Mayor at a press conference said: “People’s welfare is more important than petty politics. We cannot make people suffer more by not opening the processing plant. The agenda was rejected by them in the last House meeting too. For how long could we afford to keep it on hold?”

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, the MP claimed: “Jasbir started using abusive language. When I asked him about taxpayers’ money used to build Kejriwal’s house, he used abusive language for the PM. I was stunned at first, but reverted with the same word for Kejriwal.He then started accusing me of hurling another abusive word that I never used. AAP wanted to defer the meeting as it didn’t not want a new waste processing plant for residents’ welfare.”

Jasbir meets SSP, files plaint; Kher clarifies

AAP councillor Jasbir Singh met the UT SSP and submitted a complaint against MP Kirron Kher. “The MP hurled abuses and said she will drag me out of the House by my beard... she threatened to assault me... I fear she may harm me or my family members... initiate action against the MP. I want justice,” the councillor stated. Kher later told Chandigarh Tribune: “I did not abuse him. There is no record of it. He is doing so as he got suspended. I only used ‘dangar’ word, which means animal, when they created a ruckus.”

AAP targets Mehta over switching sides

Holding placards, AAP councillors protested against councillor Taruna Mehta, who switched to the Congress recently. They raised slogans of “shame”, to which Mehta said: “First get rid of three factions in the party”. Congress councillor Gurpreet Gabi took a dig at AAP councillors, saying: “Which party were you in two years ago? You all were in the Congress.”

Suspension by Mayor ‘deliberate’ move

Had the AAP and Congress voted against the new garbage processing plant agenda, the ruling BJP would not have been able to get it passed. Some Opposition councillors alleged the BJP deliberately suspended all AAP councillors to have numbers in its favour, while the ruling party denied this. The BJP has 15 votes, including that of the MP, while AAP has 13, Congress 7 and SAD 1.

The Trigger: Query on taxpayers’ money

  • AAP councillor Jasbir Singh Laddi seeks details of spendings on solid waste management, alleges wastage of taxpayers’ money
  • MP walks up to him and says: “What about Kejriwal who made a sheesh mahal (glass palace) with taxpayers’ money?”
  • Kher hurls abuses at him and Delhi CM, claims Jasbir; MP alleges councillor first abused PM, which she ‘could not tolerate’
  • Jasbir alludes to abuse allegedly used by MP, prompting Mayor to seek apology; councillor refuses and is suspended, removed by marshals
  • AAP councillors question his suspension, to which Mayor says they are condoning his action and suspends them for a day as well

Agendas approved

  • Temporary composting plant at the cleared Dadu Majra waste site
  • Creation of temporary posts for a solid waste management cell for one year
  • Setting up of new waste processing plant at the dumping site

