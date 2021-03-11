Chandigarh MC mulls entry tax for commercial vehicles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

To generate revenue, the Municipal Corporation (MC) is considering introducing an entry tax for commercial vehicles.

At a meeting, the Finance and Contract Committee of the MC decided to explore the possibility of introducing the entry tax for commercial vehicles to generate revenue. Members of the committee also asked the officers concerned to frame a policy regarding maintenance of parks through “job work instead of manpower”.

On the issue of repairs in government houses owned by the MC, the members asked the officers concerned to prepare estimates and put up a consolidated agenda for 15-20 residential houses for repair/renovation.

The members also discussed various other important agenda items in detail and accorded approval to the purchase of fire equipment for three newly purchased “water tenders” for the Fire and Rescue Services at an estimated cost of Rs 22.45 lakh.

The committee also accorded approval for providing lights at the Sports Complex, Mani Majra, at an estimated cost of Rs 11.22 lakh, and special repair of the waterworks house at the Waterworks Colony, Sector 32, at an estimated cost of Rs 14.20 lakh.

Laying of 90-mm and 110-mm pipelines in various parks of Sector 29, 32, 33, 45, 51, Bapu Dham, Ram Darbar and Mani Majra was also approved at an estimated cost of Rs 43.98 lakh.

Other approvals include fixing a railing on the boundary wall of the Modern Housing Complex, Mani Majra, at an estimated cost of Rs 43.10 lakh, applying road marking paint on various roads and parking under the jurisdiction of Road Subdivision No. 8 at an estimated cost of Rs 19.75 lakh, work on development of five parks and open air gymnastic fitness equipment at various locations of Sector 15 and 16 at an estimated cost of Rs 24.72 lakh, renovation of the community centre at Sector 40 at an estimated cost of Rs 44.84 lakh and laying of a storm water drainage system for newly constructed 100-foot-wide road leading from Indira Colony to Mata Mansa Devi Road along with an additional storm water drainage system at an estimated cost of Rs 48.02 lakh.

The meeting was chaired by Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon, Mayor, and attended by Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner, and other members of the committee — Mahesinder Singh Sidhu, Saurabh Joshi, Jasbir Singh, Gurbax Rawat and Taruna Mehta. Other senior officers of the MC were also present.

Raipur Mayor, councillors to visit UT

The Finance and Contract Committee of the MC approved an approximate budget of Rs 12 lakh for a study tour of the Mayor, chairman and councillors of the Municipal Corporation, Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to Chandigarh to study the sanitation projects of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.