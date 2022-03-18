Chandigarh MC organises Holi events

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anindita Mitra today expressed her gratitude to safai karamcharis and door-to-door waste collectors for their services rendered in making the City Beautiful clean.

Boosting their morale, the Commissioner said they had a great support in improving the cleanliness status of Chandigarh.

The Commissioner celebrated Holi with safai karmacharis and waste collectors in the office.

Holi Milan

The corporation organised “Holi Milan” at Rose Club, Community Centre, Sector 16, in the evening.

While expressing gratitude to the people of Chandigarh, Mayor Sarabjit Kaur appealed to citizens to opt for dry colours to save water this Holi.

The Mayor said the Holi festival also marked the advent of the spring season and signified the end to all negativities. The commissioner, councillors and other officers were also present on the occasion.