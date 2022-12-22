Chandigarh MC plans 20% subsidy for ‘zero waste’ weddings

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 21

The Municipal Corporation has proposed a subsidy of 20 per cent in booking amount for those holding events/marriages at its community centres, jhanj ghar, dharamshalas and open spaces in line with the ‘zero waste’ policy.

Events held without use of any kind of plastic or generating non-biodegradable trash fall in the ‘zero waste’ category. The subsidy will be transferred to the applicant’s bank account once MC officials inspect the venue after the event and find it as per the ‘zero waste’ norms.

The move is aimed at ensuring plastic and garbage-free events in the city. The final nod to the proposal is expected during the House meeting on Thursday.

The MC is promoting the initiative in a bid to score in the Swachh Survekshan-2023. As per the survekshan toolkit, zero waste events/weddings/social or religious functions are to be organised. Under the norms, use of 200 ml water bottles is to be stopped at the venues and reusable cutlery is to be encouraged. The practice of three ‘Rs’ — reduce, reuse and recycle — is to be embraced.

The civic body has so far been doing handholding of those booking marriages at community centres to ensure zero waste events. MC’s own programmes, including the recent Chrysanthemum Show at Terraced Garden, Sector 33, are being held on these lines.

“At zero waste events, digital screens are used in place of flexes and glass bottles replace plastic bottles. Instead of plastic crockery, glass/steel cutlery, cloth napkins, paper coasters etc. are used. Only fresh flowers, which are composted on the hotel premises, are used in place of plastic decoration. Clean washrooms are provided to men, women and specially-abled,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Going green

Digital screens in place of flexes

Use of glass/steel cutlery, cloth napkins, paper coasters

Fresh flowers in place of plastic decoration

Clean washrooms for men, women, specially-abled

Final nod at House meet today