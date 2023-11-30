Chandigarh MC plans ‘intelligent’ community centres

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 29

‘Intelligent’ community centres are going to be constructed in Sectors 51 and 29 in the city, which would conform to a minimum 5-star GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) rating.

The city Municipal Corporation (MC) has invited proposals for appointing two green consultants for constructing these ‘intelligent’ community centres.

The facility in Sector 29 is quite old and in a bad shape. It will be demolished to pave the way for a new building. On the other hand, Sector 51 will get a new community centre. “These will be the first-of-its-kind community centres in the city,” said an MC official.

Key Features Barrier-free environment with divyang-friendly infra

Intelligent car parking, campus lighting & control system

Sensors in entry doors, streetlights, parking boom barriers

Solar power generation, water-proofing treatment.

Central vacuum-cleaning system to ensure good indoor air quality

The civic body had earlier invited interests for the Sector 51 centre, but there were no takers. It has invited interests again.

According to the MC proposal, the ‘intelligent’ building will ensure barrier-free environment and have divyang-friendly infrastructure. The building will have hi-tech facilities such as intelligent car parking, campus lighting and control system.

All systems would be wireless. Sensors will be embedded in entry doors, streetlights, parking boom barriers, signage for directions and indicators of vacant parking space. There will also be a cloud-based building management system.

Solar power generation, water-proofing treatment, terrace garden and rainwater harvesting system are among several other key features that the two centres will have. A central vacuum-cleaning system will also be installed in the entire building to ensure a good indoor air quality.

All facilities to have CCTVs

The civic body has decided to install CCTV cameras in all existing as well as new community centres. Mayor Anup Gupta said in-principle approval had been accorded for the purpose.

Councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla, who had raised this issue, said, “It is surprising that we are spending crores on building these centres for large gatherings, but there are no cameras.”