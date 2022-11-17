Chandigarh MC plans lodging facility for labourers in Sector 26

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

The Municipal Corporation is planning to construct Labour Bhawan in the Transport Area, Sector 26, at the site of a building, which was in a dilapidated condition. Demolition of the old building started today. Officials said it will take a few days to raze it to the ground.

According to information, the building was constructed way back in 1978 by the UT Administration. It was lying in disuse after being declared unsafe. The administration had asked the civic body to demolish it as the area fell under the jurisdiction of the latter.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur said, “We want that a Raen Basera should be built here so that people get an affordable accommodation here. Many people come to the city on a short trip for education or health-related purposes. Such persons looking for an accommodation should also be able to benefit from the facility.”

Former MP Satya Pal Jain, chairperson, Social Welfare Committee of the Chandigarh Administration, had earlier proposed a three-storey ‘Mazdoor Bhawan’ in the city. However, he said he did not want such a building to come up in Sector 26. He said it should be built at the Sector 44/45 labour chowk instead in place of a shed there.

An official said it was proposed to build Labour Bhawan at the Transport Area as it was the place where a large number of labourers daily come and go. “It is the ideal site. An agenda regarding this will be placed in the MC’s General House meeting,” he added.