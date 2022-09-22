Chandigarh MC proposes annual registration of canines

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 21

With an eye on vaccination validation, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has proposed that pet dog owners would have to register their canines every year.

The pet owners will have to renew the registration of their canines every year commencing from the date of its registration till the lifespan of the dog on payment of Rs 50. At present, the registration is done only one time after paying a fee of Rs 500.

It has also been proposed to keep the dog protected by getting it vaccinated with Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV), DHPPIL, kennel cough vaccines or any other vaccine as may be prescribed by the authorities.

An owner of a dog, who violates bylaws, will be fined. If a dog is seized/detained under these bylaws, the owner will have to pay maintenance charges per day to claim the dog. If the breach continues beyond seven days or the dog is not claimed within seven days, the registration has been proposed to be cancelled and the seized dog will be sterilised and adopted through the NGOs.

Earlier, the penalty amount violation of pet dog rules was reduced from Rs 5,000 to Rs 500 in the meeting. Now, it has been proposed that the additional fine of Rs 200 per day needs to be changed to Rs 20 per day. Maintenance charges have been proposed to be reduced from Rs 1,000 per day to Rs 100 per day for the seized dogs.

This proposal will be tabled for approval in the House meeting scheduled for September 30. At present, over 9,000 pet dogs are registered in the city.

How to register pet dogs (only those aged above four months are registered)

Download the registration form from the MC website/collect it from the MOH wing of the MC in Sector 17 and submit it in the civic body office (or)

Download the Chandigarh Smart City Limited app, I’m Chandigarh, from Play Store

Fill the form and attach the required documents

Pay fee online

Token (number) will be delivered through courier at home

Token is supposed to be hung around the dog’s neck

Documents required