Chandigarh MC proposes to make tertiary treated water usage compulsory

Chandigarh, June 24

The Municipal Corporation has proposed amendments to the building bylaws to make the use of tertiary treated (TT) water compulsory for its optimum use.

AMRUT 2.0 initiative aims to strengthen the TT water supply network, covering all villages, roundabouts, road berms, greenbelts, parks and institutions, potentially saving 20-25 MGD of fresh water, in addition to the 10 MGD being saved currently.

This was highlighted during a meeting chaired by Rajeev Verma, Adviser to the Administrator, today to review the progress made in water conservation initiative under the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain – 2024’ campaign with Anindita Mitra, Municipal Commissioner, and other senior officials of the UT Administration and the MC.

The Adviser expressed satisfaction with Chandigarh’s water conservation efforts, stating that, “Chandigarh’s water conservation efforts under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan exemplify the city’s commitment to sustainable resource management. By harnessing the power of women’s participation, we are not only addressing water scarcity, but also empowering local communities to be active stewards of their natural resources.”

Mitra highlighted the multi-faceted approach adopted by various departments.

Key interventions include rain-water harvesting structures in private houses, 116 schools and 38 anganwadis and other government buildings. The Adviser directed the departments to prepare an action plan.

