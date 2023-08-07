Chandigarh MC removes 24,390 MT of dry waste illegally stocked at Sector 38

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 6

The Municipal Corporation today removed illegal stock of dry waste weighing 24,390 metric tonnes (MT) which was stocked by junk dealers near Shahpur Colony, Sector 38 West.

Acting on a tip-off, Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra reached the site being used by junk dealers for illegally stocking large amounts of dry waste in violation of the Municipal Solid Waste Rules 2016, and Municipal Solid Waste Byelaws 2018.

She disclosed the waste dumped there was from a prestigious hotel chain which instead of following the statutory provisions of waste disposal, was dumping it on the premises of unauthorised junk dealers.

They were not only flouting the solid waste management rules, but also creating insanitary conditions that might affect the health of residents living nearby, she said.

MC teams deputed machinery, including JCB machines, tippers and trolleys, to lift the dry waste to the processing plant at Dadu Majra for its scientific processing. The MC carried out the drive jointly with the Chandigarh Pollution Control Board and the police.

The MC teams issued challans to the violators namely Anjay Jaina of Sector 48 and Vinay Kumar of Sector 38 West and imposed a penalty of Rs 24,310. The commissioner warned the violators to remove their illegally stocked dry waste else face legal action. She also directed the officers concerned to put up warning signboards at other such sites.