Chandigarh MC removes illegal banners in Sector 22

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

The enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) today removed illegal boards/banners in Sector 22, which were displayed in contravention of the provisions of the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954.

According to the MC, notices have also been served on five violators with penalties of around Rs 1.5 lakh. The regional manager, Canon, the regional manager, GoMechanic, the regional manager, Connect, Best Ever and the CEO, PORTER, are the violators.

Earlier in the day, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra had ordered officials to take strict action against such violations in the city.