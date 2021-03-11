Chandigarh MC removes illegal banners in Sector 22

Chandigarh, June 2
The enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation (MC) today removed illegal boards/banners in Sector 22, which were displayed in contravention of the provisions of the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954.
According to the MC, notices have also been served on five violators with penalties of around Rs 1.5 lakh. The regional manager, Canon, the regional manager, GoMechanic, the regional manager, Connect, Best Ever and the CEO, PORTER, are the violators.
Earlier in the day, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra had ordered officials to take strict action against such violations in the city.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala