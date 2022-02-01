Chandigarh municipal corporation sets ball rolling for hiring new firm

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, January 31

The process to bid adieu to Lion Services Limited for its current contract for GIS-based mechanised and manual sweeping of southern roads has finally begun as the local Municipal Corporation today invited bids from interested agencies.

The current contract expires on March 31. Interested parties have been asked to download the Request for Proposal (RFP) document from the e-tendering portal and submit bids by February 21.

The civic body has been facing a flak for continuing with the firm to which it pays about Rs4.70 crore per month for sweeping roads in southern sectors. The tender is being floated with an aim to bring down the cost and for better service in the city, which has slipped to the 66th position in the Swachhta rankings in a nationwide survey.

The road cleaning tender is meant for Sector 31 to 63. If the civic body gets a good response for the work, mechanised sweeping may be considered for the whole city.

It has been a major political issue during the MC poll. Last October, the corporation had to renew the sanitation contract of Lion Services till March 31 as officials failed to float a tender in the required time.

The House had ordered a high-level inquiry into “deliberate delay in inviting a fresh tender”.

