Chandigarh MC sets up e-waste collection centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 19

The city Municipal Corporation today launched an e-waste collection centre on its premises to raise awareness on proper disposal of electronic waste. As part of the ‘Swachh Amrit Mahotsav’, the centre had been set up to ensure responsible disposal of e-waste so that it didn’t pollute the environment, said MC Commissioner. She said the centre had been set up in association with “Karo Sambhav”, an organisation working in the field of collection of e-waste management.

The MC chief said it was normal for people to dump e-waste in garbage, but it ended up doing harm to the environment.

The NGO would dispose of e-waste responsibly and provide a report to the MC on the amount of waste generated at the centre.

Mitra said the centre was aimed at segregating e-waste from domestic biodegradable waste and disposing it of through authorised recyclers.

The corporation also generated a large quantity of e-waste, including old desktops, keyboards, mouse, laptops and mobile phones, etc. which would now be disposed of at the centre. Necessary directions had been issued to the offices concerned in this regard, she said.

#Environment