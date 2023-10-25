Chandigarh MC talks tough over e-Sampark centres

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 24

The Department of Information Technology is not paying rent as well as water and electricity charges for running e-Sampark centres from the community centres of the MC, but levying charges on MC services provided at these centres.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the MC has now written to the department, asking it to pay rent as well as water and electricity charges for these e-Sampark centres or waive all charges on MC services provided at the centres.

These centres charge Rs 50 per transaction plus GST on services such as payment of residential property tax. “It would be pertinent to mention that neither is rent being paid to the corporation nor electricity and water bills are being paid. On the other hand, services of the corporation are offered through these e-Sampark centres and services charges/transaction charges are being collected in lieu of the same,” said the MC letter.

“Further, as per the agreement between the corporation and the department, the amount collected by the latter is to be transferred to the account of the corporation on the same/next day whereas it is currently being transferred after several days, causing loss of interest to the civic body,” read the letter.

In view of principles of equity, the corporation has proposed to the department to waive all charges on MC services being provided on the e-Sampark platform, or apply for sub-meters and pay electricity and water charges as well as rent. Directions should be issued to the bank of e-Sampark to transfer money strictly as per agreement.

The cash-starved MC has been pressing the Administration to pay its dues. It had earlier requested the Administration to let it charge electricity duty of Rs 26 crore annually. It said as per the municipal Act, it is the MC’s right to charge electricity duty, but the Administration has been levying the duty for the past many years.