 Chandigarh MC to set up automated solid waste segregation plant at Dadu Majra : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh MC to set up automated solid waste segregation plant at Dadu Majra

Chandigarh MC to set up automated solid waste segregation plant at Dadu Majra

Chandigarh MC to set up automated solid waste segregation plant at Dadu Majra

Out of 500 TPD of waste produced in Chandigarh, 300 TPD is wet waste. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

To ensure 100 per cent waste segregation in order to improve processing, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) has proposed to install an automated solid waste segregation plant at the Dadu Majra dumping ground.

Planned for an estimated cost of Rs 5.22 crore, the plant would segregate at least 70 tonnes per day (TPD) mix garbage into ‘dry’ and ‘wet’ waste for proper processing.

An agenda in this regard would be tabled at the MC House meeting on Tuesday. The city produces around 500 TPD of waste of which 300 TPD is wet waste, including horticulture waste, while the remaining is dry waste.

The MC has capacity to process only 430 TPD of waste every day. So, 70 TDP of mixed waste remains unprocessed. The corporation would also install a shredder at the solid waste processing plant in Dadu Majra to process 5 TPD dry waste, including bed sheets, car seat covers, mattresses, travel bags and other items, which are presently dumped on the landfill without processing.

The MC has already approved a project to set up a new integrated waste management plant at Dadu Majra to process garbage for the next 15 years.

Renovation of cremation ground

The MC has proposed to upgrade and renovate the cremation ground in Sector 25 at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

The agenda that would be tabled at the MC House meeting reads: “Though, the cremation ground has basic infrastructure with 25 sheds, children burial ground, sitting area, locker rooms and toilets are in dire need of renovation and upgradation to make the performance of last rites of the departed easier by their families. The heritage structure of Arya Samaj pyre also needs to be rejuvenated. The cremation ground premises has to be made differently-abled friendly,”

The agenda further states: “With an amount of Rs 7 crore, the MC aims to upgrade the entire pavement of the cremation ground premises, connecting sheds, the entire parking area, old pyre area, Muslim graveyard, Bahai Gulistan, toilets, public health services, streetlights and electrical equipment. The MC wants to create a landscaping, improve green cover along the sitting areas and reconstruct office, staff quarters and the registration counter. Besides, additional pitcher shed will be constructed and lockers for ashes will also be provided.”

Sector 16, 33 gardens to be made disabled friendly

There is a proposal to make Rose Garden in Sector 16 and Terraced Garden in Sector 33 disabled friendly so that these parks are accessible to physically challenged persons.

With an amount of Rs 2 crore, the MC has proposed to make entries to the garden wheelchair accessible by widening the existing pathways and construct ramps with gentle gradient to meet accessibility standards of the physically challenged.

Compensation for sewer deaths to be raised

The municipal corporation has proposed to enhance the compensation amount for workers who die while cleaning sewers from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, as per the Supreme Court’s orders.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Ok with rape, murder also,’ asks Kangana Ranaut amid ‘slapgate’

2
Punjab

30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali

3
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

4
India

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

5
India

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

6
Diaspora

'Promotion of violence not acceptable in Canada': Minister of Public Safety on Khalistani supporters’ Indira Gandhi assassination posters

7
India

‘Khatakhat’ cash transfer: Lawyer writes to President Murmu; seeks disqualification of 99 Congress MPs

8
Punjab

50% dip in Punjab pupils heading for Canada

9
India

‘Will decide very soon’, says Rahul Gandhi as CWC asks him to take on Leader of Opposition mantle in Lok Sabha

10
India

NEET-UG row: Education Ministry sets up panel to review grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening

Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...

Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees

Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees

Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...

TDP likely to get 4 berths, JD(U) 2

TDP likely to get 4 berths, JD(U) 2

Hasina, Seychelles VP arrive; Pak not invited

Hasina, Seychelles VP arrive; Pak not invited

Sonia to head CPP again, CWC favours Rahul as LoP

Sonia to head CPP again, CWC favours Rahul as LoP

Kharge’s leadership, ‘Bharat jodo yatras’ come in for praise


Cities

View All

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

Man gets life sentence for son’s murder

Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed at paper mill

Jail inmate injured in clash with prisoners

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Chandigarh Admn to collect, transport wastewater from Faidan village to nearest STP

Construct flats within a year: High Court

New Office Building: Panchkula civic body to allot project to new company

Students awarded degrees

Three restaurants, shops, flats gutted in fire in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

Three restaurants, shops, flats gutted in fire in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

Haryana not releasing Delhi’s share of 1,050 cusecs of water through Munank canal: Atishi

In deepfake era, photos claiming adultery by spouse to be proved by evidence: Delhi High Court

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

‘Khatakhat’ cash transfer: Lawyer writes to President Murmu; seeks disqualification of 99 Congress MPs

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay ~3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay Rs 3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Kangana Slapgate: Farmer unions in Doaba gear up for Sunday march to Mohali

7 Sainik School students pass out from IMA

Blood donation camp held to remember Bhagat Puran Singh

Campus notes: Sports trials organised

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

SAD chief begins tour to meet party candidates, workers

A kidnapping that wasn’t

Industrialists express resentment over GST notices, write to CM Mann

Seminar on fire safety in industrial buildings

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Six held for theft at industrialist’s house

Plant saplings to avoid adverse effects of climate change: Judge