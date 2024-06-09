Chandigarh MC to set up automated solid waste segregation plant at Dadu Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

To ensure 100 per cent waste segregation in order to improve processing, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) has proposed to install an automated solid waste segregation plant at the Dadu Majra dumping ground.

Planned for an estimated cost of Rs 5.22 crore, the plant would segregate at least 70 tonnes per day (TPD) mix garbage into ‘dry’ and ‘wet’ waste for proper processing.

An agenda in this regard would be tabled at the MC House meeting on Tuesday. The city produces around 500 TPD of waste of which 300 TPD is wet waste, including horticulture waste, while the remaining is dry waste.

The MC has capacity to process only 430 TPD of waste every day. So, 70 TDP of mixed waste remains unprocessed. The corporation would also install a shredder at the solid waste processing plant in Dadu Majra to process 5 TPD dry waste, including bed sheets, car seat covers, mattresses, travel bags and other items, which are presently dumped on the landfill without processing.

The MC has already approved a project to set up a new integrated waste management plant at Dadu Majra to process garbage for the next 15 years.

Renovation of cremation ground

The MC has proposed to upgrade and renovate the cremation ground in Sector 25 at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

The agenda that would be tabled at the MC House meeting reads: “Though, the cremation ground has basic infrastructure with 25 sheds, children burial ground, sitting area, locker rooms and toilets are in dire need of renovation and upgradation to make the performance of last rites of the departed easier by their families. The heritage structure of Arya Samaj pyre also needs to be rejuvenated. The cremation ground premises has to be made differently-abled friendly,”

The agenda further states: “With an amount of Rs 7 crore, the MC aims to upgrade the entire pavement of the cremation ground premises, connecting sheds, the entire parking area, old pyre area, Muslim graveyard, Bahai Gulistan, toilets, public health services, streetlights and electrical equipment. The MC wants to create a landscaping, improve green cover along the sitting areas and reconstruct office, staff quarters and the registration counter. Besides, additional pitcher shed will be constructed and lockers for ashes will also be provided.”

Sector 16, 33 gardens to be made disabled friendly

There is a proposal to make Rose Garden in Sector 16 and Terraced Garden in Sector 33 disabled friendly so that these parks are accessible to physically challenged persons.

With an amount of Rs 2 crore, the MC has proposed to make entries to the garden wheelchair accessible by widening the existing pathways and construct ramps with gentle gradient to meet accessibility standards of the physically challenged.

Compensation for sewer deaths to be raised

The municipal corporation has proposed to enhance the compensation amount for workers who die while cleaning sewers from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, as per the Supreme Court’s orders.

