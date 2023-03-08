Chandigarh MC to spend Rs 2.39 crore on shamlat land fencing

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

With the UT Administration deciding to transfer shamlat land in all UT villages to the Municipal Corporation, the civic body has prepared an estimate of Rs 2.39 cr to fence off the property to avoid encroachment.

An estimated length of the proposed periphery of shamlat land is 6 km. The proposal for providing and fixing fencing around various vacant lands will be tabled at the next MC House meeting for approval. At present, different open grounds or various shamlat lands are being encroached upon or are in a state of neglect with people throwing debris and garbage, leading to insanitary conditions in the neighbouring residential area.

The MC had fenced off its area and even raised the matter with the UT Administration regarding the same about its land. Since all villages were with the corporation now, the administration was of the view even shamlat land should be handed over to it for development and other purposes.

The civic body said they would fence off all areas in a phased-manner. Once the works is allotted, it will be completed in a few months.

With the merger of the 13 villages a few years ago, the numbers of wards of the MC had increased from 26 to 35. Earlier, only nine of 22 villages in the city were under the jurisdiction of the civic body.