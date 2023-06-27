Chandigarh MC’s F&CC gives nod to several devp works

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

The Finance and Contracts committee of the Municipal Corporation today gave a nod to various developmental agenda items. A meeting of the F&CC was held here under the chairmanship of Anup Gupta, Mayor. MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra and others attended the meeting.

The members accorded approval to relaxing the terms and conditions of Eating Joint, Shanti Kunj for more participation in bidding. It also decided to construct sanitation booth for sanitation workers in SSK Burail. The augmentation of streetlights in MOH Office Parking, Sector 17, at an estimated cost of Rs 10.98 lakh was cleared.

Extension of existing contracts for gaushalas in Maloya, Sector 45 and Sector 25 up to July 31, 2023 was also okayed. Other decisions included installation of additional three compartments on 270 door-to-door garbage collection vehicles for segregation of hazards waste, sanitary waste and tubes as per Solid Waste Management Rules at an estimated cost of Rs 48.60 lakh.