Chandigarh MC’s MOH wing gets task to clean up northern sectors

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 13

For regular cleaning of horticulture waste and other garbage from different points of the city, the local Municipal Corporation is going to buy 300 cycle carts and press into service 25 tractor-trailers.

MC officials says it is generally observed swept-up waste on streets gets mixed up with municipal solid waste (MSW) as also horticulture refuse.

Due to constant conflict of jurisdiction between the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) wing and Horticulture wing, waste lying on the streets is not cleared by either wings of the MC.

Thus, the MOH wing has placed an order for 300 cycle carts and 100 wheeled garbage bins. Besides, 25 tractor-trailers are going to be pressed into service. These will be engaged for clean-up in northern sectors i.e. from 1 to 30.

For southern sectors i.e. 31 to 63, sanitation services, deployment of men and machinery, lifting of the MSW and construction and demolition waste, outsourced firm Lion Services Ltd will be responsible.

Also, lifting of swept-up waste and MSW from garbage vulnerable points, horticulture waste of residences (as per weekly schedule) in Sectors 1 to 30, Mani Majra, 13 erstwhile villages will be done by the MOH wing, while the outsourced firm will be responsible for the same in Sectors 31 to 63.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra says: “We are not going to sit back on the 12th position. This is one of the steps we are taking to further rise in the Swachh Survekshan. We have zeroed in on certain things and are gradually doing the needful by fixing the responsibilities of the wings/officials concerned.”

