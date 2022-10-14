Chandigarh MC’s MOH wing gets task to clean up northern sectors

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, October 13
For regular cleaning of horticulture waste and other garbage from different points of the city, the local Municipal Corporation is going to buy 300 cycle carts and press into service 25 tractor-trailers.
MC officials says it is generally observed swept-up waste on streets gets mixed up with municipal solid waste (MSW) as also horticulture refuse.
Due to constant conflict of jurisdiction between the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) wing and Horticulture wing, waste lying on the streets is not cleared by either wings of the MC.
Thus, the MOH wing has placed an order for 300 cycle carts and 100 wheeled garbage bins. Besides, 25 tractor-trailers are going to be pressed into service. These will be engaged for clean-up in northern sectors i.e. from 1 to 30.
For southern sectors i.e. 31 to 63, sanitation services, deployment of men and machinery, lifting of the MSW and construction and demolition waste, outsourced firm Lion Services Ltd will be responsible.
Also, lifting of swept-up waste and MSW from garbage vulnerable points, horticulture waste of residences (as per weekly schedule) in Sectors 1 to 30, Mani Majra, 13 erstwhile villages will be done by the MOH wing, while the outsourced firm will be responsible for the same in Sectors 31 to 63.
MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra says: “We are not going to sit back on the 12th position. This is one of the steps we are taking to further rise in the Swachh Survekshan. We have zeroed in on certain things and are gradually doing the needful by fixing the responsibilities of the wings/officials concerned.”
Conflict of jurisdiction
- Waste not being picked up from streets over jurisdiction conflict between Medical Officer of Health (MOH) and Horticulture wings
- Now, MOH wing will lift swept-up waste and municipal solid waste, horticulture waste in Sectors 1 to 30, Mani Majra, 13 erstwhile villages
- Outsourced firm Lion Services Ltd will provide sanitation services, deploy men and machinery, lift MSW and construction waste in Sectors 31 to 63
Eye on Swachh ranking
We are doing the needful by fixing the responsibilities of the wings/officials concerned to further rise in the Swachh Survekshan. — Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...