Chandigarh: Mercury drops 7 notches in a day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

Early morning rain came as a relief for city residents as the maximum temperature dropped by seven degrees today. The tricity area also witnessed showers late in the evening. As per the forecast, light rain is expected till May 29.

According to the city weather department, the UT recorded the maximum temperature of 34.2 °C, against 41 °C witnessed yesterday, which was 1.3 degrees above normal. Today’s temperature was five degrees below normal. Strong winds that started last evening continued overnight. Till 8.30 am, 2 mm rainfall was recorded in the city.

The season has already received fair amount of rainfall. Since March 1, 134.5 mm rainfall has been witnessed in the city. This is 155.3% higher than normal. The minimum temperature stood at 23.7 °C, which is two degrees below normal.

“Thunderstorm/lightning with gusty winds is likely at isolated places for the next five days. Thunderstorm/ lightning with hail and squall at the speed of 50-60 kmph is expected at isolated places on May 24 and 25,” said a weather update.