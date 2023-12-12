Chandigarh Metro: Alignment report submitted

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 11

A significant stride towards realising the tricity Metro project has been made with RITES Ltd submitting an alignment option report to the UT Administration. It recommends three corridors covering more than 80 km, with a blend of fully elevated and partially underground tracks.

In the initial phase, RITES envisions a total length of more than 80-km Metro network with one corridor entirely elevated, and the other two featuring predominantly elevated segments. The detailed project report (DPR) and alternative analysis report (AAR) are expected to be ready by January, with the process of the ambitious project scheduled to commence from next financial year.

Confirming the development, a senior officer said a meeting of the 23-member Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA) would be called next week to discuss the report.

The proposed corridors in the first phase include routes from Parol (New Chandigarh, Mohali) to Panchkula Extension, Rock Garden to ISBT Zirakpur via Industrial Area and Chandigarh Airport, and from Grain Market Chowk (Sector 39) to Transport Chowk (Sector 26). The first two corridors will incorporate both elevated and partial underground sections, while the third will be fully elevated.

The estimated cost of the project stands at approximately Rs 10,570 crore, with contributions from both Haryana and Punjab, the Centre and a lending agency. Funding will be distributed as 20% by each of the two states, 20% by the Centre and the remaining 60% by the lending agency.

The Tricity Metro project, previously rejected by the Central Government in 2017, has undergone a revival. RITES had initially proposed the project in 2009, but financial feasibility concerns led to its rejection. Now, with a redesigned plan and renewed impetus, the project is set to reshape Chandigarh’s public transportation landscape.

Routes to be covered in Phase I of Metro will be developed between 2027 and 2037.

Proposed routes