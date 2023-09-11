Chandigarh microbiologist among 12 scientists awarded Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize-2022

PTI

New Delhi, September 11

Ahead of its foundation day, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Monday announced the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awards for 2022 to be distributed to 12 young scientists across the country.

Microbiologist Ashwani Kumar from CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh, is among the awarded scientists. Others awardees include Immunologist Dipyaman Ganguli of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, Kolkata; biologist Maddika Subba Reddy from the Hyderabad-based Centre for DNA Fingerprinting Diagnostics; Akkattu T Biju of Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru; and Debabrata Maiti of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

The award is given every year to scientists under the age of 45 years and carries a purse of Rs five lakh and a citation.

The announcement of the awards came amid a row over government's plans to prune National Science Awards.

While Ganguli has been awarded in the field of medical sciences, Kumar and Reddy have received the Prize for their contribution to biological sciences.

Biju and Maiti have been awarded for their contribution to the field of chemical sciences.

In the Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean and Planetary Sciences category, Vimal Mishra from Indian Institute of Technology-Gandhinagar has been named for the Prize.

In the Engineering Sciences category, Dipti Ranjan Sahoo of Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi; and Rajnish Kumar of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras have received the Prize.

In the field of Mathematical Sciences, Apoorva Khare of the Indian Institute of Science-Bengaluru and Neeraj Kayal from the Microsoft Research Lab India, Bengaluru have been selected for the Prize. In the category of Physical Sciences, Anindya Das of Indian Institute of Science-Bengaluru and Basudeb Dasgupta of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Mumbai have been selected for the Prize.

The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, instituted in the memory of the first Director General of the CSIR, are usually announced on the foundation day of the institution on September 26.

The winners of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for 2021 included Kanak Saha, Kanishka Biswas, Amit Singh, Arun Kumar Shukla, T Govindaraju, Binoy Kumar Saikia, Debdeep Mukhopadhyay, Anish Ghosh, Saket Saurabh, Jeemon Panniyammakal and Rohit Srivastava.

