 Chandigarh: Mid-day meal to have milk, fruit : The Tribune India

Chandigarh: Mid-day meal to have milk, fruit

Chandigarh: Mid-day meal to have milk, fruit

Education Department is set to enhance the nutritional value of the mid-day meal for children by incorporating milk and fruit (preferably banana), following directions from the Centre.



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, May 30

Education Department is set to enhance the nutritional value of the mid-day meal for children by incorporating milk and fruit (preferably banana), following directions from the Centre.

To address the nutritional requirements of the students, the UT Administration plans to introduce milk and millet-based items, utilising its own resources. Additionally, the administration aims at developing “School Nutrition Gardens” in all schools in collaboration with local Krishi Vigyan Kendras, the Agriculture Department and the Horticulture Department.

Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director School Education, said, “Earlier, milk tenders were passed, but it could not be introduced in schools. After the Centre’s directions, the department is planning to provide milk and fruit on alternate days in government schools. The schools will have more millet-based food in the menu as well. Now, all schools will have a nutrition garden as well.”

Despite the efforts, the coverage of students in both primary and upper primary levels under the scheme remained insufficient, as observed by the Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSE&L). In light of this, the Secretary has suggested that the UT Administration implement special measures to ensure the coverage of all enrolled children in local schools under the scheme. The Secretary has requested an action taken report to be submitted by September 2023.

In an attempt to improve the situation, the administration has developed “School Nutrition Gardens” in 85, out of 121 schools, and it plans to develop 27 more such gardens during 2023-24.

The Secretary (SE&L) has advised the administration to ensure that the menu is devised in such a manner that a variety of food items may be prepared, increasing the interest of students in the school meals.

The Programme Approval Board (PAB) has also highlighted several indicators that require corrective measures to improve the overall performance of the PM Poshan scheme.

These indicators include low coverage against enrolment and underutilisation of material cost.

PU Social audit

A social audit conducted by Panjab University in 20 schools of the city has highlighted the need for several improvements. The audit report, which is awaited, has initially suggested revising the daily menu every six months, including additional items such as milk, fruit, salad, curd, and sweet dishes. It has also recommended adding more green vegetables and pulses to the weekly menu. Additionally, the involvement of parents, particularly mothers, in monitoring the provisions of the PM Poshan scheme needs to be enhanced, as per the audit’s observations.

More millet-based food to be on menu

Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, Director School Education, said, “After the Centre’s directions, the department is planning to provide milk and fruit on alternate days in government schools. The schools will have more millet-based food in the menu as well. Now, all schools will have a nutrition garden as well.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims die, 57 injured as bus falls from bridge in Jammu; most were from Bihar

2
Punjab

AAP government in Punjab set to expand Cabinet; ‘giant slayer’ Lambi MLA Gurmeet Khudian, Kartarpur legislator Balkar Singh to be inducted

3
Haryana

Wrestlers plan to do a Muhammad Ali, throw their medals into sacred Ganga, say their life meaningless now

4
Sports

Wrestlers put off medal immersion in Ganga after BKU chief Naresh Tikait seeks 5-day time to resolve issue

5
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh stuns in no turban look in 'Chamkila' teaser

6
Nation

Delhi teen's killer boyfriend 'changed two buses to Bulandshahr, switched off mobile phone'

7
Punjab

AAP to hold gathering of its Punjab ministers, MLAs and MPs in Chandigarh tomorrow to explain its ordinance outreach

8
Nation

China hails India’s new Parliament as ‘great symbol’, accuses West of ‘divide and rule’

9
Nation EXPLAINER

Another controversy erupts around ‘Hindutva’ ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, this time over a film

10
Delhi

High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam

Don't Miss

View All
Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Top News

North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure

North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure

In a statement published on state media, North Korea says a ...

Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch

Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J-K's Poonch

The firing is reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpu...

Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals

Wrestlers reach Ganga banks, stop short of throwing medals

After high drama, khap leaders convince protesters to defer ...

Uniform evaluation system for all school boards likely by Nov

Uniform evaluation system for all school boards likely by Nov

AAP govt set to expand Cabinet

AAP govt set to expand Cabinet

To induct Khudian, Balkar; Nijjar ‘resigns’ | Reshuffle in p...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

JAC threatens protest in Tarn Taran over transfer of DCE Gursharan Singh Khehra

Tarn Taran Bar Association observes ‘no work’ day, residents suffer

Fading Mughal connect of Patti

2.98 lakh kids given polio drops in Amritsar district

200 vehicles scrapped in Chandigarh

200 vehicles scrapped in Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

The mountains are to explore, not to roam, says Gurdial Singh

Unauthorised cuts on Chandigarh-Zirakpur road divider major traffic hazard

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains visits govt school in Mohali

Delhi constable nabs armed robber

Delhi constable nabs armed robber

Flatmate kills salon worker in Delhi

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Two held for robbery at gunpoint, 2 pistols seized

Public grievances cell of Punjab Police seeks swift resolution of complaints

Jalandhar native held for liquor scam in US

MP to aid of 3 youths stranded in Turkey

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Jagraon woman illegally detained in Oman, returns

Work on Rs 2,857-cr Ludhiana-Ropar expressway picks up pace

Three of looters’ gang nabbed; cash, 2 sharp weapons seized

Speedy container truck crushes 13-year-old girl to death in Sahnewal

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Sessions Judge inspects jails in Patiala, listens to inmates' grievances

22 rural women attend 5-day training course