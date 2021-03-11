Minor change in Chandigarh school timings due to Vice-President’s PU visit

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 6

Not only Panjab University but schools also will undergo some restrictions during the visit of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu to Chandigarh tomorrow for attending the 69th convocation of the university.

A day before Naidu’s visit, some schools have issued a circular regarding change in their timings. Naidu, who is expected to land at the 3BRD Air Force Station, is scheduled to reach the university by road. Some schools located on the route of his cavalcade have asked their students to reach at 9.15 am, instead of the routine opening time, as traffic on certain routes will be halted or diverted between 8 am and 9 am.

“In order to avoid any kind of inconvenience to the children, it has been decided to change the timings,” said one of the senior officials. However, the police had not issued any public advisory regarding traffic diversion during the VIP’s visit when the reports last came in.

CMs, Governors of Punjab & Haryana to attend event

The university authorities have received confirmation from the Chief Ministers of both Punjab and Haryana to attend this function. Along with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Banwarilal Purohit, UT Administrator and Governor of Punjab; and Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor Haryana, will also attend the convocation. Som Parkash, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry; Satya Pal Jain, former MP and fellow of PU Senate, will also attend the function.

Security forces take over the venue

On Thursday afternoon, security forces took over the venue. The attendees have been asked to reach the venue on time. The university authorities conducted a rehearsal for the event. In a minor change, the university will now confer 1,120 PhD degrees, instead of 1,119 degrees announced earlier. Naidu, who is also PU Chancellor, is likely to stay here for nearly three hours.

Entry, exit timings

Gate No. 1 will remain open for entry and exit from 6 am to 9 am and after 1 pm. No vehicles will be allowed from Gate No. 1 from 9 am to 1 pm. Gate No. 2 will remain open for entry and exit throughout (VIPs, guest, invitees and faculty) and Gate No. 3 will remain open for entry and exit from 6 am to 10 pm for students.

