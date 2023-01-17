Chandigarh Mission Club, Strikers win softball titles

Chandigarh, January 16
Strikers Club and Chandigarh Mission Club have won the Chandigarh State Softball Championship for men and women, respectively, that concluded at Postgraduate Government College, Sector 11.
In the men’s final, Strikers Club overpowered Mission Club 10-00 to claim the title. Chandigarh Coaching Centre claimed third position by defeating Chandigarh Mission Club 10-00. In the semifinals, Mission Club defeated Chandigarh Coaching Centre 05-01, while the tile winners Strikers Club overpowered Chandigarh Mission Club 03-00.
In the women’s final, the team of Chandigarh Mission Club registered a 10-00 win over Strikers Club. The team of the Postgraduate Government College for Girls defeated Chandigarh Coaching Centre 07-00 to claim third position. In the semis, Postgraduate Government College for Girls defeated Strikers Club 03-01 and Chandigarh Mission Club ousted Chandigarh Coaching Centre 10-00.
