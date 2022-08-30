Chandigarh: Mobile phone found at Burail jail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Burail Jail authorities have recovered a mobile phone from an inmate. On specific information, the authorities carried out a surprise check at barrack No. 5 and recovered a phone from inmate Arjun. A case under Section 52A-(1) of the Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Act has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. In July, two mobile phones and a charger concealed in the washroom floor were seized from barrack No 4. TNS

Resident duped of Rs 22 lakh

Chandigarh: An unidentified person has duped a Sector 29 resident of Rs 22 lakh. Complainant Amrender Singh reported he was duped by a fraudster who lured him into investing through a fake advertisement posted on Facebook. A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station and an investigation has been initiated. TNS

Man booked for raping minor

Mohali: A Peermuchalla resident, Abhishek, has been booked for raping a minor on the pretext of marrying her. The victim, who resides in the same area, stated she had a one-and-a-half-month old baby out of their relationship. Abhishek, who lived at Shiv Nagar, refused to marry her, she said. TNS

Water supply alert in city

Chandigarh: There will be low-pressure water supply from 7 pm to 9 pm in a few sectors on August 31. According to the MC, the water supply will be affected in Sectors 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21-A, 22-A and B, 25 and the PGI, due to the replacement of the defective flow sensor on a pipeline. TNS

Woman drug peddler nabbed

Chandigarh: A woman drug peddler has been arrested by the Operations Cell of the UT police while possessing 103-gram heroin. The accused, identified as Kali (42), a resident of Sector 56, was nabbed from near the grain market in Sector 39. The police said the accused used to supply drugs in the tricity. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Sector 39 police station and an investigation has been initiated into the matter. TNS

Sec 32 school students shine

Chandigarh: Students of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, bagged three medals in the 38th Chandigarh State Yogasan Sports Championship. Kritika Mishra bagged a gold medal, Paritosh Jain won a silver medal and Rashi claimed a bronze medal. A total of five students from the school have been selected for the national championship. Principal Monica Sharma congratulated the students. TNS

Khalsa College win cricket title

Mohali: Dashmesh Khalsa College won the inter-school cricket tournament for the third consecutive time on Monday. In the final, Dashmesh Khalsa College defeated Dikshant International School by seven wickets. Batting first, Dikshant school scored 75 runs in the allotted six overs. In reply, Dashmesh College chased the target with the help of Paras Kamboj (30), Anand Kumar (18) and Amit (15). The team performed under Chief Coach Sandeep Bhattacharjee.