Chandigarh: Mobile phone, purse snatched

Chandigarh: Two persons snatched a mobile and a purse from a man at Kajheri village. Naveen Kumar, who is a security guard at the Civil Dispensary in Sector 52, reported two persons snatched his mobile and purse containing Rs 1,000 and documents near the bus stop at Kajheri village. TNS

2 arrested on cheating charge

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested on a charge of cheating. According to the police, Narender Singh, a reader with a court, reported that Bal Krishan (45) of Ambala and Nitin (27) of Sector 25 here tried to furnish surety bond on behalf of Kapil with the intention to commit fraud. Kapil is an accused in a case registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Event on human rights at PU

Chandigarh: The 10-day New Colombo Plan Mobility Programme of Western Sydney University, Australia, in collaboration with Centre for Human Rights and Duties of Panjab University on the theme ‘Closing the Gap: Enhancing Women’s Wellbeing in India’ was inaugurated on Thursday. Dr Upneet Kaur Mangat, chairperson, Human Rights Department, said Australian students would engage in academic sessions, workshops and field trips. TNS

LSD vaccination drive launched

Chandigarh: A vaccination campaign was launched by Hari Kallikat, Secretary, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Chandigarh, at Khuda Lahora village on Thursday to prevent lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle. Kallikat said the campaign to vaccinate all healthy cattle and buffaloes would continue till November 30 across all villages and gaushalas of Chandigarh free of cost. TNS

Train’s diversion via UT sought

Chandigarh: Office-bearers of Malayalee Samajam, Mohali, met the Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala, on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum for diverting Amritsar-Kochuveli Sampark Kranthi Express via Chandigarh. They also discussed cleanliness of coaches and water scarcity in the toilet of the Chandigarh to Kochuveli Sampark Kranthi Express train. tns

Money snatched from auto driver

Mohali: An unidentified youth snatched money from an auto driver in Dappar Market on Wednesday morning. Victim Ram Naresh said the youth boarded the auto near Lalru, and when he got down near the Dappar underbridge, he tried to snatch money from him. While fleeing, his wallet fell down, where his Aadhar card was found. The victim has filed an official police complaint in this regard. TNS

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run

Mohali: A pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding car at the Lalru Bridge on the Delhi-Ambala highway on Wednesday morning around 7 am. After the accident, the car driver fled. The passersby collected the debris from the car and handed it over to the police. Victim Gurbachan Singh, a resident of Dehar village, used to run a grocery shop. The police have handed over the body to the kin after the post-mortem. TNS

Pension court at Mini-Secretariat

Panchkula: The Office of the Principal Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlement), Haryana, organised a two-day Pension Adalat at the Mini Secretariat here on Thursday. District Treasury Officer Renu Siwach said that on the first day of Pension Adalat on Thursday, pension-related grievances of about 50 pensioners were taken up, of which grievances of 36 pensioners were resolved on the spot by Senior Deputy Accountant General Ranjit Singh and Assistant Accountant General Ajit Pal Singh. TNS

Shop catches fire, no one hurt

Mohali: In an eatery at Aerocity, Pizza Freaker’z caught fire, which damaged goods worth lakhs today afternoon. No one was injured in the incident. The owner of the shop said that all the customers as well as the employees rushed safely out of the shop when a major fire erupted. The owner called the fire brigade, after which two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire in 30 minutes. Local shopkeepers said the fire safety mechanism in the area remained non-functional during the emergency.