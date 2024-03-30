Chandigarh-Mohali police hold coordination meeting before poll

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 29

Officials of the Chandigarh and Mohali police held a coordination meeting to prepare for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming General Election. Deputy Superintendents of Police of the border areas and six SHOs from Mohali and Chandigarh attended the meeting held in the office of DSP (City 2) at Sohana. Police officials at the meeting discussed setting up nakas at the borders to keep a check on the movement of vehicles and other instructions under the model code of conduct.

DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said, “Various problems of the Faidan-Jagatpura border area were discussed in detail. We shared various important lists at the meeting so that there was no miscommunication. Tracing and recovery of stolen and abandoned vehicles were also discussed in the meeting.”

Police officials said such meetings would be held regularly to ensure that the General Election would be conducted smoothly.

