Chandigarh: Monsoon delays pilot project to shift power cables underground

  • Chandigarh
UT Administration halts work to relocate electricity meters outside houses in Sector 8

Underground electricity cables laid in Sector 8, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 3

The work of shifting electricity meters outside houses in Sector 8 under the ambitious Rs 18-crore pilot project to remove the overhead electricity cables and pave the way for an underground wiring system is set to delay further as the UT Administration has stopped it citing monsoon season.

The meter shifting work remains stuck even as laying of power cables underground and installing transformers was done about two to three years ago. Once this sector is completed, other sectors will be covered, but the authorities could not move beyond the pilot project sector.

Residents said the work of shifting the meters was done in some houses, but was stopped for the past few months. Due to this, there has been no utility of laying underground cables. Besides, tail ends of underground wires in some areas are dangling outside. Dug-up paver blocks have not been restored as the work is not fully complete. Some of the small houses face problems in entering their houses or parking their cars.

Blaming the UT Administration for the delay in completion of the project and inconvenience caused to residents, area councillor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said, “There is mismanagement and chaos due to officials of the UT Engineering Department. Nearly Rs 20 crore of public money spent three years ago has provided zero benefit to residents. An inquiry should be conducted and interest on those Rs 20 crore should be effected from the officials responsible for each day of delay.”

UT Chief Engineer CB Ojha said, “The meter shifting has been stopped due to rainy season as paver blocks or tiles inside residents’ lawn have to be removed, which would cause sludge, putting them to severe inconvenience. We have already shifted the meters of households that gave their consent to us. We cannot do the work without their consent.”

Conceived in 2016, the project’s goal was to transform Sector 8 into the city’s first sector with underground electricity supply. This move would safeguard against damage caused to cables during storms and heavy rains.

