Chandigarh: Motivational session for ITBP jawans held

Chandigarh, May 2
As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of Independence, a motivational session was organised for Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at the Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near Chandigarh today.
Delivering the keynote address, Prriya Kaur, a Scotland-based life coach and motivational speaker, talked about managing stress, tackling difficult situations and never losing hope.
She said determination was the key to achieving anything in life and if you don’t lose hope and work towards your goal steadily, there is no power that can stop you from achieving it.
Inspector General Ishwar Singh Duhan said the session would help the officers and jawans in changing their view of life by harnessing the power of the subconscious mind, yoga and meditation and thereby boost their morale.
