Chandigarh moves court against 3 pharma companies

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 11

The Drug Controller Office, UT, has filed a case in a local court against the directors and other officials of a Parwanoo-based pharmaceutical company and two local firms for allegedly manufacturing and selling substandard and spurious drugs.

The complaint case against the manufacturing company, M/s Real Care Lifesciences, Parwanoo, and dealers Biomorph Lifesciences Limited and Zonex Healthcare has been filed under Sections 16-A, 17-B and 18-A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

As per the complaint, the Drug Controller Office took samples of three drugs used for the treatment of pain and fever, which were manufactured by the Parwanoo company, from Biomorph Lifesciences. The reports of the samples revealed that the drugs were substandard.

In samples of one of the drugs, the contents of two components were found zero per cent. The samples of the other two drugs were also found substandard.

After receiving reports from the laboratory, the Drug Controller Office issued notices to Biomorph Lifesciences. In its reply, the firm informed that it had procured the drugs from Zonex Healthcare.

In its reply, Zonex Healthcare stated that the drugs were supplied by M/s Real Care Lifesciences. Issuing the notices to the three firms, the court has adjourned the hearing in the case to December 5 this year.

#Parwanoo