Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

City MP Kirron Kher has tested positive for Covid-19. She released this information through her Twitter account today, asking all those who had come in contact with her to get tested.

Kirron had attended eight events, two public-interaction programmes and six inaugurations, in the past week. Mayor Anup Gupta, Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra, councillors, BJP leaders, officers and residents were also present at these events.