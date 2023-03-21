Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher tests positive for Covid-19

Chandigarh, March 20
City MP Kirron Kher has tested positive for Covid-19. She released this information through her Twitter account today, asking all those who had come in contact with her to get tested.
Kirron had attended eight events, two public-interaction programmes and six inaugurations, in the past week. Mayor Anup Gupta, Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra, councillors, BJP leaders, officers and residents were also present at these events.
