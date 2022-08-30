Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher opens community centre in Sector 21

Chandigarh, August 29
Member of Parliament Kirron Kher today inaugurated a community centre in Sector 21.
Addressing the gathering, the MP said the idea of community centre was to offer a place where all members of the community could meet for various activities.
Mayor Sarbjit Kaur said the community centre had been built on 0.53 acres at a cost of Rs 5.81 crore. It had a capacity to accommodate 500 people during a party and had sufficient parking space.
The centre has a pantry, kitchen, office room, caretaker’s room, lift, toilet blocks, bride’s room, groom’s room, dormitory, gymnasium and a library. Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra was also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...