Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher opens community centre in Sector 21

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher today inaugurated a community centre in Sector 21.

Addressing the gathering, the MP said the idea of community centre was to offer a place where all members of the community could meet for various activities.

Mayor Sarbjit Kaur said the community centre had been built on 0.53 acres at a cost of Rs 5.81 crore. It had a capacity to accommodate 500 people during a party and had sufficient parking space.

The centre has a pantry, kitchen, office room, caretaker’s room, lift, toilet blocks, bride’s room, groom’s room, dormitory, gymnasium and a library. Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra was also present.