Chandigarh mulls academic block for DNB courses at Sarangpur

Chandigarh, February 25
The UT Health Department is mulling over setting up an academic block for Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses on Sarangpur land after a proposal for a medical college was rejected by the Centre.
The Director, Health Services (DHS), UT, said approval for a medical college was not obtained because of the policy of the Centre to have only one medical college in every district. A fresh proposal for setting up a DNB academic block with a lecture theatre, auditorium, library, hostel, guest house and a shopping complex has been made for the 15-acre site.
The Chief Architect had stated that the land was a part of the Educity project and it would be better of the DHS sent the requirement to the Secretary, Higher Education, to include it in the Educity project.
Suman Singh, DHS, said, “A proposal for the construction of a DNB block at the Sarangpur site has been made to the UT Architecture Department. A DNB academic block will be used in a better way with added facilities if we are given separate land.” —
