MC Budget estimates sent to Chandigarh Administration

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

The controversial March 7 Budget meet agenda, which was passed in a meeting chaired by Mayor Kuldeep Singh Dhalor, amid objection by the MC as well as the Administration to hold the same prior to the Finance and Contract Committee meeting, was today sent to the Administration by the MC.

The preparation and approval of the MC Budget is governed by Section 86 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, (as extended to UT). The Budget estimates received by the government shall be returned to the MC before March 31 after approval without any modification or with such modification as the government may deem fit.

