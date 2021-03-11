Chandigarh MC imposes Rs 31K fine on AAP supporter

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

The local Municipal Corporation today imposed a penalty of Rs 31,294 on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter, Sukhdev Chaudhary.

He had allegedly put up hoardings of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to congratulate them on the victory of the party in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections without seeking permission.

“To check this illegal practice, hoardings were removed from the city and a penalty of Rs. 31,294 was imposed on Chaudhary,” read a statement issued by the corporation.

Chaudhary said: “I have no knowledge about any such penalty. There is no hoarding of mine in Chandigarh.”

The civic body said the hoarding was removed from Sector 47. Two days ago, newly appointed Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring was fined Rs. 29,390 for allegedly putting up posters and banners in the city without seeking permission.