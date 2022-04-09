Chandigarh Municipal Corporation invites bids for biomining 7.5L MT waste at Dadu Majra dumping ground

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has invited bids for biomining of legacy waste at the Dadu Majra dumping ground.

An official said the project was to be completed in 36 months after the allotment of work at a cost of nearly Rs68 crore. Under the project, nearly 7.5 lakh metric tonne (MT) of legacy waste is to be cleaned. It will not be part of the ongoing project wherein 5 lakh MT of legacy waste is being removed.

Under the ongoing project, the entire 5 lakh MT of waste lying on 25 acres for over 20 years (before 2005) is to be biomined. However, nearly 3 lakh MT of garbage has been biomined so far. The remaining work is likely to be completed by March next year.

The Rs33-crore legacy waste mining project was inaugurated in December 2019 by the then Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, VP Singh Badnore, with an 18-month deadline.

Chandigarh generates about 550 MT of garbage a day, but the waste processing plant in Sector 25 is able to process only about 70 MT waste per day. The remaining garbage is thrown in the Dadu Majra dumping ground across the road.