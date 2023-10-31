Chandigarh Municipal Corporation nod to charging ports at parking lots

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 30

After months of hiccups, the city Municipal Corporation today gave permission for setting up of charging and battery swapping stations for electric vehicles (EVs) at its 32 parking lots.

“With some changes in parking lots, we cleared the sites today,” said Mayor Anup Gupta. The corporation has asked for 100 per cent revenue from the deal. In a meeting of its committee, the MC decided that recommendations had to be sent to the UT Administration in this regard on or before November 2.

The move follows UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit’s recent directions, asking the civic body to complete all formalities within a week for the setting up of charging stations in parking lots.

In August, the Administration had written to the MC, stating that directions with regard to approving sites for installation of charging stations were issued under Section 405 of the Punjab Municipal Act, 1976, and were to be complied within 10 days, failing which the work would be initiated by the Administration.

It comprised councillors Jasmanpreet Singh and Sachin Galav, nominated councillor Umesh Ghai, Beopar Mandal chief Charanjiv Singh and CREST project manager Parul Gazta.

