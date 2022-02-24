Chandigarh Municipal Corporation proposes to buy 6 lighting towers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has proposed to buy six inflatable emergency lighting towers for its Fire and Rescue Services Department.

The agenda will come up for approval in the Finance and Contract Committee meeting to be held on February 24.

“Inflatable emergency lighting tower is required to be used at the time of disasters such as building collapse, fire incident and rescue operations during night hours. The equipment should be kept in each fire tender along with one standby in the said station,” read the agenda.

“Inflatable emergency lighting tower is also useful at various emergency calls. In case of any fire/emergency call, power supply of that area is disconnected from the safety point of view. In the absence of electricity, this tower is of great use for the fire crew during the operation,” said an official.

An estimated amount of Rs13,71,000 has been prepared. The expenditure will be incurred from the budget estimates for year 2022-23 under the Capital Head.