Chandigarh Municipal Corporation takes possession of 8.37-acre farmland at Chahar Taraf Burail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

The Municipal Corporation (MC) today claimed the possession of 8.37 acres in Chahar Taraf Burail village situated near 3 BRD.

Following the orders of MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, a team of engineers, including sub-divisional engineer, junior engineer of B&R Division and tehsildar, along with patwari of the MC, Chandigarh, took possession of the agricultural land having a market value of nearly Rs 10.63 crore.

The land was being used by locals for agricultural purposes without any authorisation. The MC chief directed the engineers concerned to get the fencing done so that no one could use this land again for any purpose or encroach upon it.

The Commissioner directed all executive engineers concerned of the B&R Division to resume possession of land in all villages transferred to the MC and get these fenced. She also directed to explore the possibilities of further use of the resumed land and submit proposals.