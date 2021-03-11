Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to impose property tax in 13 villages soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 24

The Municipal Corporation will soon start issuing property tax bills to commercial units in 13 new villages after holding a survey in this regard.

This is for the first time that property tax is being levied on units in villages. Earlier, these villages were under the UT Administration and no property tax was imposed on properties there.

The civic body had recently received an approval from the Administration to collect property tax from commercial properties in the 13 villages.

Though the MC General House had rejected the proposal for the imposition of tax, the Administration had directed the corporation to impose it in 2020. However, due to the Covid pandemic, the imposition of property tax in these villages got delayed.

As per MC officials estimates, there are 105 eligible tax payees in Sarangpur, 110 in Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra has 200, Dhanas 430, Behlana 386, Raipur Khurd 250, Khuda Jassu 180, Khuda Lahora 180, Khuda Ali Sher 200, Kaimbwala 150, Daria 440, Mauli Jagran 245 and Kishangarh 200.

Also, the MC will for the first time collect property tax from around 16,000 houses in EWS colonies. All the houses above 500 sq ft come under the purview of property tax. Notably, residents and Opposition parties have been decrying the move to impose property tax in villages and colonies.

The civic body expects to earn Rs. 2 crore from these additional sources.

Those depositing the tax for the 2022-23 fiscal between April 1 and May 31 will get a rebate. May 26 is the last date for payments through cheque and demand draft. Residential property taxpayers will get a rebate of 20 per cent and commercial property taxpayers 10 per cent. After that, there will be a penalty of 25 per cent and 12 per cent interest on the tax dues sans rebate.