Chandigarh museums open for 3 days

Chandigarh, May 18
The Department of Tourism, celebrated International Museums Day by organising a tour of museums. Students visited Le Corbusier Centre, Pierre Jeanerrete Museum and Chandigarh Architecture Museum.
Special arrangements for refreshments and gifts were also made by the department for the students.
The Administration has taken a decision to open all museums for three days from May 18 to 20 till 6 pm.
Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary-cum-Secretary, Tourism, said, “We are going to make the museums more interesting for students, residents and tourists, both domestic as well as international.”
