Chandigarh: Mystery shrouds woman's death

Chandigarh, September 21
A 30-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances while undergoing a minor operation for tooth extraction at HSJ Dental College and Hospital, Panjab University. The deceased has been identified as Shrimati, a resident of Sector 80, Mohali.
“She was given local anaesthesia. She immediately complained of discomfort and breathlessness, and senior doctors were called in immediately. The senior doctors tried the CPR for more than an hour, but the patient couldn’t be revived.
An anaesthetist, medicine consultant along with various senior dental surgeons were on duty. At present, it looks like a case of acute pulmonary edema and the cause of death is cardiopulmonary arrest," said Prof Hemant Batra, Director-Principal of the college.
The body was shifted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, for post-mortem. "Necessary action will be taken after assessing the post-mortem report," said a police official.
The family of the deceased had not lodged any complaint with the Panjab University authorities or with the local police when the reports last came in. "It will be checked weather the operation was performed under the supervision of a senior doctor. All other issues will be kept in mind while investigating the issue," claimed a senior functionary of Panjab University.
