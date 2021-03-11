Chandigarh NCC Group bags top position in shooting contest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

The UT NCC Group bagged the top position in the Inter-Group Firing Competition organised by the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh NCC Directorate.

Sixty four cadets from eight groups of the directorate participated in the event. Patiala and Rohtak groups secured the second and third position, respectively, in the competition.

The winners were felicitated by the Additional Director General, NCC, Maj Gen Rajiv Chibber, today.