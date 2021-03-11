Chandigarh NCC Group bags top position in shooting contest

Chandigarh, June 2
The UT NCC Group bagged the top position in the Inter-Group Firing Competition organised by the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh NCC Directorate.
Sixty four cadets from eight groups of the directorate participated in the event. Patiala and Rohtak groups secured the second and third position, respectively, in the competition.
The winners were felicitated by the Additional Director General, NCC, Maj Gen Rajiv Chibber, today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...
Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before
Has been a two time MLA from Barnala