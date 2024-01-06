 Chandigarh: New DC’s Office moves a step closer to reality : The Tribune India

Soil-testing report confirms suitability of site near Hotel Shivalikview

The proposed site for new DC’s office adjacent to Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17, Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, January 5

With the soil-testing report confirming the suitability of the site, the UT Administration is set to send Rs 125-crore estimates to the Central Government for a new Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office building. The building will come up on vacant land adjacent to Hotel Shivalikview in Sector 17.

After getting approval from the Centre, construction is set to commence in April. The entire project is expected to be completed within two years, said a senior official.

The official said they had received the soil-testing report, confirming the suitability of the site for the construction of the building. The estimates would be sent to the Government of India for approval and the layout plan finalised by the end of January.

The building will incorporate future-proof technologies, ensuring a minimal carbon footprint, and adhere to a 5-star Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA).

The proposal to relocate the DC’s office within Sector 17 was made in 2018 with a two-acre piece of land close to Hotel Shivalikview having been identified for the project. The soil testing, which is crucial for assessing land’s structural capability, has now paved the way for the construction work.

The design of the proposed seven-storey building includes a basement with a parking space for approximately 600 cars. It will house the offices of the Registering and Licensing Authority, Registrar of Co-operating Society, Excise and Taxation Department, Census Department, Election Department, Revenue Department, Tehsildar and Registrar, Food and Supplies Department, Labour and Employment, Measurement Department, Industries, colony rehabilitation wing, building branch, and Red Cross.

This ambitious project not only addresses the need for an upgraded DC’s office facility but also emphasises sustainability through its design, incorporating modern technologies and eco-friendly features. The Administration’s proactive approach signifies a step towards enhancing administrative infrastructure in Chandigarh.

