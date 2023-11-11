Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

Tribune News Service

Radhika Pasrija

Chandigarh, November 10

Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express today departed late by over four hours from here. Railway officials claim the train was delayed due to the non-interlocking and other maintenance works going on at the station.

The train departed at 4.10 pm against the scheduled departure of 12.05 pm.

The Superintendent, Chandigarh Railway Station, said LHS (limited-or-low-height subway) work on the Delhi division’s end was another reason for the delay. The train reached the New Delhi railway station at 7.46 pm, late by 4.26 hours.

It is a superfast express train of the Shatabdi category, belonging to the Ambala division of the Northern Railway zone, and is believed to be one of the most time-bound trains of this division. Therefore, many professionals, students and businessmen commute from Chandigarh to Delhi by this train.

Ahead of the Diwali celebrations, much inconvenience was caused to commuters. “Such harassment was the least expected as far as the Shatabdi train is concerned,” said one of the commuters.

“I had my interview scheduled with one of the MNCs in Gurugram at 5 pm, which I was forced to miss. Without any prior intimation, it became difficult for me to make alternative arrangements,” said a Chandigarh-based job aspirant.