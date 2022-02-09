Chandigarh: No challans to be issued via new CCTV cameras for now

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, February 8
The Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC), aimed at effective surveillance of road traffic and law and order, has been delayed by two more months.
The hi-tech centre, which was to be ready in January this year, will now be completed by March 31. This was stated by Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner-cum-CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd.
According to Smart City officials, over 1,800 cameras of the proposed 2,000 have been installed at different points in the city and 300 of these “have been made live”. All cameras put up at the traffic light junctions are live, while others are being connected to the main server.
For now, there is no challaning through these and it will start around March 31 when the project is expected to be completed. The cameras will catch traffic violations such as jumping the red light, speeding, driving without a seat belt, zebra crossing parking and talking on the phone while driving.
The hi-tech cameras are being installed for real-time surveillance of traffic junctions and other important buildings in the city such as waterworks, parks, government hospitals, community centres, parking locations and schools at 287 locations.
Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has been tasked by the Smart City with carrying out the work of connecting various services at this centre, which has been built on the rear side of the Sector 17 police station.
An official said all services, including fire, police, emergency, water, electricity and disaster management, would be available at the centre. There would be a multiple call facility and once a complaint was received, it would automatically be sent to the department concerned.
How challans will be issued
- Challaning through new CCTV cameras will start around March 31
- The cameras will record traffic violations and save these in a folder
- The traffic police will then check the authentic cases and verify these
- The challan will be mailed on the address of the violator
Likely to be completed by March 31
The hi-tech centre, which was to be ready in January this year, will now be completed by March 31, according to Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner-cum-CEO, Chandigarh Smart City Ltd.
