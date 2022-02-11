Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 10

No chopper rides, but this time there will be many firsts during the Rose Festival to be held from February 25 to 27 at Rose Garden, Sector 16.

Chopper rides used to be one of the main attractions during the three-day Rose Festival. An official said this time chopper rides would not be there due to “safety issues”.

However, this time food courts in the Sector 17-Rose Garden underpass, “air rose balloons” in Sector 17 and southern sectors, and border lightings on rose patterns in the garden were being introduced.

“At a meeting today, we decided to hold the festival from February 25-27. No chopper rides will be there. We are introducing a few things this time. We will also try to make it a zero waste event,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner.

The MC chief said evening events will also be organised during the festival. Music and stand-up comedy events will be held. Various competitions will also be there for the public. Playing of the band will be revived. Self-help groups will be encouraged to set up food stalls. There were deliberations on organising the Rose Festival in the first week of March to align it with the Centre’s “Iconic Week” celebrations under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. However, officials said roses at the garden might wither by that time.

Last year, due to the second wave of the pandemic, only a symbolic event was held.

#rose festival