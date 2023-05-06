Chandigarh no-fly zone on May 7 & 8

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

The UT Administration has declared the entire area of Chandigarh a “no fly zone” on May 7 and 8, restricting flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to visit the city on Monday for the inauguration of the Air Force Heritage Centre that has come up in Sector 18. As per the order by District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh, it will not be applicable to law enforcement agencies, including police, paramilitary, IAF and SPG personnel.