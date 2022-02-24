Chandigarh: Nod to Rs 28.5-cr proposals for remediating city waste

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved proposals worth Rs 28.5 crore submitted by the Chandigarh Administration for remediating 7.7 lakh MT of waste in the Dadumajra dump.

A press note of the ministry said this initiative would give the residents of Chandigarh respite from diseases and the foul smell of garbage and would ensure that the city was on its way to remediate its legacy waste and become “5-Star Garbage-Free” in the coming days.

“The land housing Chandigarh’s largest and only dump site is valued about Rs80 crore and efforts are now underway to completely remediate the site and provide a healthier future to the residents of the city,” the press note stated. —