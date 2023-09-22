Chandigarh: Norms to register spa centres soon

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: UT Home Secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav has directed the Deputy Commissioner and the SSP to study the guidelines and rules framed by other states and UTs with regard to the registration and operation of spa centres. Acting on the news items regarding flesh trade rackets operating out of spa centres, Yadav directed the officers to put up draft guidelines and rules for approval of the UT Administration within a month. After observing that cases under the Immoral Trafficking Act are rising in Chandigarh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has also suggested that the authorities should contemplate formulating guidelines for the operation of spa/massage centres, similar to those framed by the Delhi Government. tns

Boxing association has new chief

Chandigarh: The Amateur Boxing Association has elected Satish Chandra as its new president in the annual general house meeting today. Dr CK Jearth was elected as chairman of the association. TNS

Punjab FC gets assistant coach

Chandigarh: : Punjab FC announced Sankarlal Chakraborty as their assistant coach for the upcoming ISL season. Chakraborty was working as the head coach of I-League 2 side FC Bengaluru United and will now join the coaching team with head coach, Staikos Vergetis. Chakraborty, an AFC Pro Licence Holder, started his managerial career with the Indian Football Association (IFA) Academy. He joined Mohun Bagan as their assistant coach and has worked under Subhash Bhowmick and Sanjoy Sen.