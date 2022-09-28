Not on invitee list for functions in respective wards, AAP Chandigarh councillors fumes

Chandigarh, September 27

A controversy has erupted with Aam Aadmi Party councillors taking exception to non-inclusion of their names in official invites being sent out by the administration and Municipal Corporation for various functions being organised in respective wards.

Kuldeep Singh Dalohar, AAP councillor from ward No. 26 where the biomining project is set to be unveiled by Purohit on Wednesday, claimed his name was missing from the invite, which had caused him embarrassment since he was the accountable to area residents.

Also, Yogesh Dhingra, Leader of Opposition and ward No. 25 councillor, alleged his name was not mentioned in the invitation cards for a programme being organised by the MC in Sector 38 on September 29. Party unit president Prem Garg said names of elected representatives should be mentioned in all official invitations, irrespective of the party they represented.